(THE HILL) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly brought his own toilet to Singapore for his summit with President Trump.

The portable toilet was among a number of items that Kim packed for the historic meeting as part of a tightly planned visit, according to The Chosunilbo, one of South Korea’s largest circulated newspapers.

The newspaper noted that North Korea dispatched an IL-76 transport plane that carried things such as food and a bullet-proof limousine, as well as a “portable toilet that will deny determined sewer divers insights into to the supreme leader’s stools.”