King of overnight radio ready for Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON – Coast to Coast AM host George Noory is an enigma, much like the overnight radio show he has hosted for the last 15 years.

When you think about the biggest talk-radio shows in the country, it would be easy to overlook his massive audience of millions nightly on some 600 stations. The low-key, soothing-voiced, professional broadcaster worked in the broadcast news business for decades before taking over the reins of what many thought would be the irreplaceable Art Bell. But today, the show is bigger than ever, an oddity in an information world dominated by Twitter-like short-form digital communications.

George Noory’s world is definitely long-form, devoting four hours a night – or early morning, depending on your location – to interviews and calls on, well, just about anything and everything from UFOs to efforts at global government to mysteries of the paranormal.

Monday is his 68th birthday and what he most wants from his avid listeners and fans as a gift is election to the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Having taken his show to heights thought impossible by industry experts in the overnight time slot, he’s got the track record, credentials, audience ratings, sponsors and personal work ethic to justify the honor. And he’s got one more thing – the love and the loyalty of millions of listeners.

So, who is George Noory, besides the host of the most popular overnight show in the country and the most successful program of its kind ever aired?

He grew up in Detroit, the oldest of three children of an Egyptian-American father and Lebanese-American mother. He was raised Roman Catholic who loved listening to Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite. His first experience with the strange world of the paranormal came at the age of about 11 when he was home in bed and sick with a fever. It was an experience not entirely uncommon, just unexplainable – often known as an “out of body experience.” He felt himself floating upward toward the ceiling above his bed looking down at his body.

Like many other kids, investigating this phenomenon became a passion, which in those days meant going to the library, he joined the UFO club at school. He looked into New Age medicine.

“My life really began to evolve at that young age,” he recalls.

Later, while at the University of Detroit, he filled in as a production assistant at a local ABC affiliate. It eventually became a full-time broadcast reporting job. He worked his way up the ladder in radio from producer to news executive and moved around the “M-states” – Michigan to Minnesota to Missouri, finally becoming the news director for KSDK-TV in St. Louis, where he won three Emmys, raised three children of his own and left the news business for a big public-relations company, as well as starting a Middle Eastern restaurant, and a video-production company.

At the age of 46, he tried to figure out what he wanted to do with the rest of his life.

Seeing the movie “Talk Radio” got him thinking about an on-air position. He found a job doing the overnight shift for St. Louis AM station KTRS as “The Nighthawk,” at which he began talking about the unexplained. His audience grew and he began filling in for Art Bell on Coast to Coast AM,” taking over full-time when Bell retired in 2003.

But Noory approached the job differently than Bell did. Noory never completely left his newsman orientation, giving wide berth to his guests and callers and always recognizing that being a radio host also means being an entertainer.

He’s been ahead of his time, telling an interviewer eight years ago: “People are beginning to realize they can’t fully trust government anymore.”

“I believe that there are groups on this planet far above governments – who control governments,” he said in 2010. “I think that there are players on this planet who are so wealthy, and so powerful, that the game for them is control and manipulation. And they make presidents, and they make kings and queens, and they make leaders of nations. Who are they specifically? I’m not going to give names – I never do on the air. But we all suspect who they may be. And those are the ones you have to be careful of.”

Long ago he recognized what so many are talking about and reacting against today – “the push for more of a world government.”

“This incredible need to control and manipulate – I think our program cuts to the heart of that,” he says.

He’s a much different kind of talk-radio host than most – always polite, never showing guests or callers up, never raising his voice, never berating others. It’s a persona that invites listeners by the millions and callers every night into the hundreds.

One confidant called Noory “the hardest working man in the business.” He works holidays. He never takes his allotted vacation time. His long-time producer Tom Danheiser says he’s never seen a host who maintains more of a connection with his listeners.

Nobody does it quite like Noory, who borrows bits and pieces of his craft from those who came before him – New York’s Long John Nebel, the story-teller Jean Shepherd, maybe even a little Larry King.

Is he ready to enter the National Radio Hall of Fame along with contemporaries like King, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Howard Stern and Don Imus?

He’s not embarrassed to say he wants it, and hopes his many listeners will reward him with their votes that begin Monday through June 18. Others eligible for the “Spoken Word Format On-Air Personality” this year are Mark Levin, Joe Madison and Jim Rome.

How? There are two ways to make your voice heard:

Text 700 to 96000 to cast your vote for Noory

Visit radiovote.com to cast your vote online

“Since reinstituting the nationwide public vote in 2015, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in listener participation, which is a testament to the remarkable relationship each nominee has with his or her audience,” said Kraig T. Kitchin, chairman of the national Radio Hall of Fame. Winners will be announced June 25.