King's birthday, Swaziland-style

There apparently was no gold watch for an African monarch’s 50th birthday.

But there was a dining room suite made of gold.

And checks.

Lots of them, totaling some $1.2 million.

And a 12-pound suit studded with diamonds.

All Africa reported the recent celebration of King Mswati III, the “absolute monarch” of Swaziland.

His mother, the queen, gave him the dining room set.

After all, the room had to match the lounge furniture he already had that was trimmed with gold.

The furniture came from senior members of his government.

On his special day, “he wore a watch worth U.S. $1.6 million and a suit weighing 6 KG studded with diamonds,” the report said. “Days earlier he had taken delivery of his second private jet. This one, an Airbus A340, cost U.S. $13.2 (million) to purchase but with VIP upgrades was estimated to have cost U.S. $30 million.”

The All Africa report, however, pointed out that’s not the standard for his subjects.

“Seven in ten of the 1.1 million population live in abject poverty with incomes less than the equivalent of U.S. $2 per day. The global charity Oxfam named Swaziland as the most unequal country in the world in a report that detailed the differences in countries between the top most earners and those at the bottom.”

It was the Swazi Observer — which is owned by the king — that said his subjects visited him at Lozitha Place, when “handing over of gifts took six hours to complete.”

He also controls 13 palaces and a fleet of Mercedes and BMW cars.

“His family regularly travel the world on shopping trips spending millions of dollars each time,” the report said.

Millions of the dollars used for his lengthy celebration came from public funds.

The king was reported to be in “a jovial mood.”