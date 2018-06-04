Koch brothers to spend millions to oppose Trump tariffs

(CNBC) — The political network backed by billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch on Monday unveiled a multi-year, multimillion-dollar campaign opposing the tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Last week’s decision by the Trump’s administration to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminium from key U.S. allies the European Union, Canada and Mexico apparently was the tipping point for the influential Koch network, which typically supports Republicans and conservative causes. The group is now moving ahead with a pro-free trade campaign that will include media buys, activist education, grassroots mobilization, lobbying and policy analysis.