(CNBC) — Top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow was discharged from the hospital Wednesday as he recovers from a heart attack, the White House said.

The former CNBC contributor left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and doctors say his recovery “is going very well,” according to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The 70-year-old suffered what the administration described as “a very mild heart attack” on Monday.

“The President and the Administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon,” Sanders said in a statement Wednesday.