Left invents Puerto Rico deaths to make Trump look bad

(FRONTPAGE MAG) – Ever since Hurricane Maria hit, there was one thing that the left wanted. And it wanted it now.

More dead Puerto Ricans.

The low death toll undermined efforts by the media to transform the hurricane into a Trump scandal. It made a mockery of Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz warning about genocide before sending her aide over to the nearest t-shirt printing shop, miraculously left standing, to print up another slogan shirt for CNN.

The media spread urban legends of morgues packed with thousands of corpses. But they never materialized. Congressional Democrats demanded an investigation to expose the full death toll.

The ‘Deathers’ weren’t satisfied with the official death toll of 64 dead.