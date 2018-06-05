Leftist hypothesizes about Trump punching Melania

(BREITBART) — First Lady Melania Trump’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham condemned a “disgusting” Monday tweet from Atlantic Senior Editor David Frum containing a hypothetical situation with President Donald Trump hitting his wife.

Frum went after President Trump, his personal attorney Jay Sekulow, and now former Trump attorney John Dowd in a tweet that asked whether Trump would be obstructing justice if he punched the First Lady and ordered the Secret Service to cover up the assault.

“Suppose President Trump punched the First Lady in the White House (federal property = federal jurisdiction), then ordered the Secret Service to conceal the assault. POTUS has Article II authority over Secret Service,” suggested Frum. “Is that obstruction? Under Sekulow/Dowd, apparently NO.”