Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A little boy wrote this letter to his grandmother:

Dear Grandmother,

I’m sorry I forgot your birthday last week. It would serve me right if you forgot mine next Tuesday.

With love,

Mike

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



