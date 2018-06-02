Liberal media claim Trump's tweet about jobs report 'illegal'

(TOWNHALL) – We had a great jobs report yesterday. In May, 223,000 jobs were created, black unemployment reached historic lows, and overall unemployment dropped to 3.8 percent. President Trump tweeted he was looking forward to the numbers. Well, this triggered the news media, calling the announcement unprecedented and possibly illegal. Yeah, you read that right.

Unprecedented? Uh, didn’t then-President Obama do this multiple times? Yes, he did – and it wasn’t rosy news either. It was warning about job losses. Hey, I mean, CNN’s John King dared us to look back and find a time when a president had done this. So, enter February of 2009, where Obama said pain was going to be in the next jobs report. That pain was more job losses on top of the 2.6 million we had lost due to the 2008 financial crisis. In March of 2009, then-Press Secretary Bob Gibbs also alluded that the jobs report wasn’t going to be good.