Libya, prepare for population explosion

In his first weekend as Italy’s minister of interior, Matteo Salvini traveled to Pozzallo, Sicily, a harbor town that has become a main port of arrival for migrants and refugees, mainly from Libya, as they attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

The leader of the new populist party that took power in the recent elections campaigned on a staunchly anti-immigrant platform, vowing to “put Italians first” and send half a million undocumented migrants “home.”

Salvini’s decision to travel to Sicily on Sunday, his second full day as interior minister, indicated he will push the anti-immigration line as much in government as on the campaign trail.

On Thursday, while he was finishing up negotiations about who would be part of a coalition government made up of members from League and populist party Five Star Movement, Salvini tweeted a video depicting an immigrant plucking a pigeon on a busy street.

“Go home!” the tweet said.

Salvini campaigned on a pledge to deport about 500,000 migrants from North Africa living illegally in Italy, with the near-bankrupt government subsidizing their care to the tune of billions.