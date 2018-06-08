Lies, myths, and half-truths about guns

Guns and gun crime are the new climate change: Those who know nothing about the subject are suddenly “experts.”

I call this faux expertise Albert Gore-itis, and I discuss it at length in my upcoming book, “10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat.”

Here’s a roundup of some of the new – and old – lies, myths, half-truths and conspiracy theories.

Conspiracy theory: America is plagued with “assault weapons,” “assault rifles” and “weapons of war.”

It’s estimated that there are 300 million legally owned firearms in the U.S. and 2 trillion rounds of legally owned ammunition. The percentage of households owning one or more firearm has fluctuated over the years and was at 42 percent last year.

“Assault weapon” was created as a boogeyman term in the 1980s by gun-grabbing “activist” Josh Sugarmann. His organization, the Violence Policy Center, was financed by a nonprofit Barack Obama would become a director of years later, called The Joyce Foundation.

“Assault weapons,” “assault rifles” and “weapons of war” are identical to hunting rifles: same functionality, magazine capacity, rate of fire and caliber; the only difference is the aesthetic. Saying “weapon of war,” of course, is far heart-poundingly scarier sounding than “the shooter used a rifle that our fathers and uncles used to hunt deer.”

Actual assault weapons are only legally found in the military and law enforcement. Assault weapons are automatic; a shooter can fire all rounds of ammo by holding down the trigger. Americans can legally own only semi-automatic rifles; the trigger must be pulled to shoot a round of ammo. In case it’s unclear to the Democrats and Tessio Republicans in your life, changing the purchase age from 18 to 21 doesn’t have a miraculous effect of changing the rifle from semi-automatic to automatic.

The difference between automatic and semi-automatic is technically immense. This fact, however, is detrimental the Democrats and the DMIC, the Democrat Media Industrial Complex, which peddle a conspiracy theory that makes the dark web blush.

Lies: Democrats aren’t coming for your guns; Australia’s gun ban worked.

Here’s John Paul Stevens, a former Supreme Court justice who took an oath to uphold our Constitution, demanding a full repeal of the Second Amendment.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, called for a mandatory buyback of “assault weapons.”

Perhaps Swalwell has figured out how to convince criminals to turn in their illegal guns.

Nah. He’s just another privileged, affluent white Democrat who propagates the lie that Australia’s “assault weapon” ban worked. No one in Australia died in a mass shooting after the ban, but Swalwell lies by withholding the fact Australia’s homicide rate was declining at the time of the ban, and post-ban, the rates of armed and unarmed robberies, manslaughter, sexual assault and kidnapping all rose. Robberies, assault kidnapping and manslaughter are the cost of doing business, just so long as Democrats get their gun confiscation; it’s OK to die, just so long as the death isn’t caused by an “assault weapon.”

As a P.S., after the ban, Australia suffered from a godawful, violent firearms black market.

Democrats don’t worry about about robberies and assault against their loved ones, because their bodyguards, armed with scary black handguns (which hold more bullets than some “assault weapons”), protect them.

When Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said last month that there’s a “real” and “imaginary” Second Amendment, I contacted his office for clarification: Is his armed security detail part of the “real” or “imaginary” Second Amendment? I’ve not heard back.

Myth: The National Rifle Association wields infinite power and influence over politicians and policy.

After the horrific Parkland school shooting this past February, this myth has reached heights of, well, mythical proportions.

Full disclosure: Yes, I am a member of the NRA, and no, I was not paid to defend the NRA here.

Democrats pretend the NRA is the only organization that lobbies politicians. In candidate and party contributions, independent expenditures and lobbying, the NRA has spent $203 million since 1998. This is spending for everything: elections at all levels of government, attempts to influence lawmakers and gun rights advocacy groups. Since 1998, the NRA doesn’t come close to the highest-contributing lobbyists. (Note that the Podesta Group, headed by John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, is in the top 10.)

The $203 million is a pittance compared to what other organizations in unrelated industries spent in 2016 alone.

The top 10 individual Democrat donors in 2016, for federal races, spent $317 million; this figure is just spending on candidates and doesn’t include spending on Democrat causes and lobbying.

So, who’s really influencing whom? Many of the NRA’s members are undoubtedly passionate about firearms and the Second Amendment, but is the NRA really convincing any of its members to vote for pro-gun candidates? Doubtful.

In the grand scheme of things, the money spent by the NRA is barely a blip on the multi-gazillion-dollar business of campaign finance and lobbying.

Half-truth: There have been 23 school shootings year to date.

No, there haven’t been. This half-truth has been peddled by many DMIC outlets and Hitler Youth-type creepy kid activists, such as Parkland’s David Hogg.

The originator of this half-truth is former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety. According to Everytown’s “criteria,” no one has to be injured, and the shooting can occur off school grounds – but if the shooting off school grounds is heard on campus, and/or a bullet from the off campus shooting hits somewhere on campus, we have, voila, a school shooting. In eight of the 23 cases counted by Everytown, no one was injured or killed, and two were suicides; 23 minus 10 doesn’t equal 23.

Any act of gun crime is reprehensible; likewise, so are regurgitated, fabricated and debunked lies, myths, half-truths and conspiracy theories, especially when spewed ad nauseam by teenagers who have been socially engineered into lying liars.

Democrats and their sheeple voters will NEVER tell the truth about guns. Lock and load for the future struggle to preserve our Second Amendment rights; the battle is just getting started.