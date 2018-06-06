Limbaugh site hit with 'deceptive warning'

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh Wednesday assured his audience there are no lies on his program after a “warning” popped up on his website when a fan tried to access it.

It said: “Deceptive Website Warning The website ‘rushlimbaugh.com’ may be a deceptive website. Would you like to exit fullscreen?”

Limbaugh said a friend sent it to him.

“As you know, we’re in a fraughtful time, Facebook, Twitter doing everything they can to deemphasize conservatives in their websites to mischaracterize conservatives as hate-filled and dangerous and so forth and so on,” he said.

“It’s getting tougher and tougher for conservatives to have a presence,” said Limbaugh.

“Well, apparently Apple is getting in on this game, warning people who use their internet browser, Safari, if they are trafficking in deceptive websites,” he said.

The internet “cabal” of giants such as YouTube, Google and Facebook has adopted algorithms that suppress conservative sources.

“Now, from the alert there, it looks like that’s an iOS, which would be an iPad or iPhone alert, as opposed to something that would happen on a PC or a Mac. Now, why would RushLimbaugh.com be considered deceptive? We don’t lie to people here. We don’t make things up. We don’t traffic in things that are exclusive to the dark net. Why in the world would something about RushLimbaugh.com be considered deceptive?” Limbaugh wondered.

“Well, I guess it would be a bunch of liberals making the judgment. And what would be deceptive, I guess, is the conservatism. I don’t know. Giving them the benefit of the doubt, maybe they think there’s something with the build of the website that makes it deceptive, maybe the cookies or something like that, I don’t know. That would be giving the benefit of the doubt,” he said.

“But I guarantee you, most people who get this alert are not going to say, ‘Oh wow, that Limbaugh website’s doing some strange things with cookies.’ That’s not what they’re gonna think. So you log in, you see that alert, and they’re trying to scare you, ‘Oh, I can’t go there. That website might plant things in my device, and I might get hacked or whatever.'”

The bottom line?

“If you get that alert, ignore it,” he said. “We’re not doing anything deceptive. We’re not stealing information about you. We’re not selling invisible cookies and trying to track you. We don’t do that.”

WND CEO Joseph Farah, who previously collaborated with Limbaugh on a best-selling book, wrote recently about the agenda driven by progressives in web giants.

He noted Hillary Clinton was asked which company she would like to lead, and her answer was Facebook.

She said at the time: “I just wanna add, it’s the biggest news platform in the world. Most people in our country get their news – true or not – from Facebook. Now Facebook is trying to take on some of the unexpected consequences of their business model, and I hope they get it right because it really is critical to our democracy that people get accurate information on which to make decisions.”

Farah wrote: “Of course, Clinton has blamed the influence of fake news and Russian bots on Facebook, among other factors, for her loss of the 2016 presidential election.

“Still the gatekeeper, Clinton recognized an opportunity to control the flow of information when she saw one. She would still like to have the power to determine which news is true and which is not. Don’t be surprised if she gets her wish, because Facebook – along with Google, YouTube, Twitter and Amazon – represent a new ‘Censorship Cartel’ seemingly determined to limit, restrict, define, regulate, inhibit, reduce and restrain the free flow of political speech despite its constitutional protection in the First Amendment.”

He said: “If Hillary Clinton ever got the job of truth gatekeeper at Facebook, it would only be a matter of making things official. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder, chairman and current chief executive officer, is doing a fine job constraining political speech on perhaps the world’s biggest and most important forum for the exchange of ideas. And when you combine the reach and power of Facebook with the like-minded corporate cultures of Google, Twitter and Amazon, you have an unofficial ‘Censorship Cartel’ that is threatening to render the First Amendment effectively null and void.”

He noted there have been reports of Facebook “news curators” being told to hide conservative content from the “trending” section.

He continued: “Google’s corporate culture is no different. Google fired engineer James Damore for criticizing the company’s ‘Ideological Echo Chamber.’ The company claimed he was fired for ‘advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace.’ Damore is suing Google, saying it mistreats whites, males and conservatives.”

Farah also noted Google has censored a Christian site because it references “Jesus” and “the Bible.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has called the tech giants a “clear and present danger to our democratic system.”