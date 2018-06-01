Limbaugh: 'Story of the decade' being suppressed

They’re back.

Eighteen thousand of those jobs in manufacturing that Barack Obama promised were gone forever.

The number was just one on a list of good news reports Friday about the American job outlook, and talk-radio star Rush Limbaugh jumped on the naysayers, including Obama, for not having the faith and hope that America needs.

“Manufacturing added 18,000 jobs. Obama said these are jobs that are never coming back. … Somebody stood up and asked about manufacturing jobs, and Obama said (impression), ‘Well, there’s a guy out there talking – and I don’t want to mention his name because I don’t want to promote him’ i.e., Trump ‘who’s telling you these jobs are coming back.'”

Limbaugh quoted Obama, “I’m here to tell you, they’re not! Somebody has gotta be honest with you, and that’s me, and they’re not comin’ back.”

Amid the new reports of another 223,000 jobs created and an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, Limbaugh explained, “They’re coming back, and they are roaring back. You know what else? Retail jobs: 31,000 new retail jobs. Everybody’s out there talking about how retail is dying because of the internet. Well, 31,000 retail jobs. Construction grew by 25,000 new jobs.”

Even those news outlets routinely negatively about anything regarding President Trump Friday admitted, “The U.S. labor market was firing on all cylinders in May: the unemployment rate fell to an 18-year low, employers added jobs at a faster pace and wages modestly improved.”

Bloomberg reported average hourly earnings rose to an annual increase of 2.7 percent and quoted Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co, saying, “Demand for labor remains pretty vigorous. There isn’t a whole lot to dislike in this report.”

CNS pointed out that the number on the government payroll dropped another 3,000, meaning that the number of federal workers has dropped 24,000 since President Trump was elected.

Limbaugh pointed out that a new book about Obama includes the claim that he had “Trump set up well for the economy.”

“Obama wouldn’t know this kind of economy if it slapped him in the ears! Wait a minute. Is that promoting violence? Are they gonna come after me for hate speech on that?” he speculated.

“Folks, this is stunning what is happening in our country. And it’s doubly stunning to see how the media is doing everything it can to ignore it, but they are failing. The jobs numbers are so good – the unemployment number is so good – that they can’t ignore it.”

He pointed out that in the mining sector – an industry both Obama and Hillary Clinton promised to put out of business – employment rose by 6,000 jobs.

“So I’m just straight reporting. Black unemployment hits record low, 5.9 percent, first time ever under 6 percent. Now, what I was gonna say… I’ll go ahead and tell you what I was gonna say, ’cause I’ve noticed it. Conservatives everywhere are celebrating this. Conservatives everywhere are celebrating the low black unemployment rate! They’re happy as they can be about it! Conservative publications, right-leaning publications are trumpeting historic low numbers for black unemployment. But yet I thought conservatives didn’t like minorities.”

He continued, “Asian and Hispanic unemployment numbers are low too. Shouldn’t that make conservatives mad? I mean, this is what the left tells us. The left tells us conservatives… In California, Google has now used ‘Nazism’ as one of the descriptions for Republicans. If you look up a Republican, a candidate or otherwise in California and you use Google and Wikipedia, you will find ‘Nazism’ as one of the descriptions. Google has since apologized said, ‘Well, that’s – that’s… I don’t know how that got in there. We’ll, uh, make sure, uh, that’s removed. Uh, we don’t – don’t know how that got in there.”

“In any other climate, in any other atmosphere, this would be leading every cable newscast, and everybody would be happy about it, because this is restoring America’s wealth,” Limbaugh said. “This is the story of the decade.”

“I’m not making this up. Barack Obama literally for eight years tried to tell people that our best days were behind us; that we had to get used to a new normal. You remember this. It was probably very likely that we were finished with the days where kids could routinely be expected to do better economically than their parents. And the reason for this, Obama said, was that all of this great economic history in this country was not all that deserved,” Limbaugh said.

He pointed out even regular Trump critic the New York Times said, in a headline, “We’ve Run Out of Words to Describe How Good the Jobs Numbers Are.”

Meanwhile, Limbaugh cited Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s statement on the upswing in the American economy.

She said, “May’s jobs report shows that strong employment means little to the families hit about soaring new costs under the Republicans’ watch. Republicans’ cruel, cynical health care sabotage campaign is spiking families’ premiums by double digits.”

The unemployment for Hispanic workers was at a record low, at 4.8 percent, and rose only slightly to 4.9 percent in May.

Bloomberg called the payroll gains “fairly broad-based.”

Benjamin Rhodes, whose new book about Obama, “The World as It Is,” talks about Obama’s opinion after now twice-failed Democrat hopeful Hillary Clinton was defeated by Trump, explained Obama couldn’t understand Trump’s win, swinging back and forth from anger to self-doubt.

Rhodes served as Obama’s deputy national security adviser through some of the most consequential points of his presidency.

The book explains Obama and his team were counting on Hillary Clinton to win and were shocked when she failed.