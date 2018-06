(DAILY MAIL) — A lottery winner broke down in his car on the way to pick up his £1million cheque.

Richard Davies, 41, and his partner Faye Stevenson, from the village of Talgarth, near Brecon, Powys in Wales, broke down at the Membury services on the M4 in Wiltshire.

They still had 90 miles to go to get to Camelot’s Winner’s Lounge in Watford.