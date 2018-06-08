Macron talks tough against Trump tariffs

(INDEPENDENT) — French President Emmanuel Macron has said that no leader lasts forever ahead of Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada as attendees look to take up more confrontational stance against Donald Trump in the wake of trade spat that has left Washington isolated.

Mr Macron spoke alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday just a day before the summit in Charlevoix, Canada is to open up, said that they will push back against Mr Trump’s “America First” policies to keep the international order intact.

“You say the US President doesn’t care at all. Maybe, but nobody is forever,“ Mr Macron said. ”The six countries of the G7 without the United States, are a bigger market taken together than the American market.”