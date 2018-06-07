Man intentionally contracts HIV to infect others

(NWAONLINE) — BENTONVILLE — Stephen Koch admitted in court to intentionally contracting HIV so he could infect others with the virus.

Koch, 25, of Scranton, Ark. pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to exposing another person to HIV, possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery of meth and eight counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Koch was first arrested in connection with drug charges. Additional charges came after a confidential informant told authorities Koch was looking at child pornography, according to court documents.