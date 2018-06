(INDEPENDENT) — A popular young man fatally stabbed himself in the chest mistakenly believing the vest he wore was stab-proof, his inquest heard.

Jordan Easton was in the kitchen at one of his friends’ parents on 23 August last year – just five days after his 22nd birthday – when he turned a knife on himself to demonstrate the “stab-proof” nature of the abdominal protection he had on.

He suffered a chest stab wound, and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.