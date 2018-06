(Breitbart) The ruthless MS-13 gang and the horrific crimes members commit now include students at a Maryland middle school where teachers and students tell of living in fear every day.

The gang has been in the spotlight as President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on its operations.

Officials at William Wirt Middle School in Riverdale, Maryland, claim there is not a gang problem on campus where students as young 11 attend, but the teachers and students tell a different story, according to documents obtained by the Washington Post.