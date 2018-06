(AMERICAN MIRROR) — Maxine Waters likes to say millennials love her, but if her own campaign event is any indication, that might be more rhetoric than reality.

79-year-old “Auntie Maxine” held a Meet & Greet Tweet-A-Thon on Sunday for two hours, and while it’s hard to know what she hoped the outcome would be, but the turnout seemed to be underwhelming.

“Come join top social media influencers for a tweet-a-thon in support of Auntie Maxine, our fearless champion in Congress who taught us how to reclaim our time!” the flyer read.