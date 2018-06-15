McConnell wonders why Mueller can't finish

(Washington Examiner) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday that it’s time for special counsel Robert Mueller to conclude the federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with Moscow by President Trump.

“What I think about the Mueller investigation is, they ought to wrap it up. It’s gone on seemingly forever and I don’t know how much more they think they can find out,” the Kentucky Republican said in an interview with “Behind Closed Doors,” a Washington Examiner podcast.

McConnell said he had not reviewed the explosive Department of Justice inspector general report examining the FBI’s flawed handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state. Clinton was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016.