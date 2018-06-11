Melania Trump's sophistication annoys vicious media

(WASHINGTON TIMES) — First lady Melania Trump is thoughtful, classy, intelligent and kind. And it drives the media nuts.

There’s nothing — not one thing — to legitimately criticize Mrs. Trump about. So they create fake news (aka: lies) in a vain attempt to vilify, discredit or embarrass her.

But the media are failing miserably. Mrs. Trump is undaunted by their childish and tawdry attacks, showing a level of maturity and good judgment infrequently seen these days. Our first lady’s unique and powerful combination of confidence and humility enables her to rise above the sophomoric complaints and rumors that fill the internet and the fake news cable monsters like MSNBC and CNN.