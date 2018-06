(TelesurTV) Fernando Puron Johnston, who was running for Congress in the northern state of Coahuila was murdered late Friday at the Autonomous University of Coahuila after participating in a debate with his three main political rivals.

Security footage shows Puron, a former mayor of Piedras Negras, was posing for a picture with a supporter when a man walked up to him and shot him twice in the back of the head.

Local media reports state the assailant fled the scene before first respondents arrived at the scene and Puron was taken to a hospital but died on the way due to his wounds.