(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — Cohen has been telling friends he fears his arrest is imminent, the source told the Daily News. Cohen remains under federal investigation for bank fraud and campaign finance violations, potential offenses that resulted in FBI raids at his Manhattan home, hotel room and office in April.

Cohen, 51, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Federal agents stormed into Cohen’s domiciles on April 9 and seized a cache of records, including communications between him and Trump, according to court papers.