(WSVN) — FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – A mother accused of trading her two daughters, ages 5 and 6, for sex and cash has was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison on Monday.

A Fulton County judge sentenced 25-year-old Morgan Summerlin.

Investigators said last year, the little girls told their guardians about how their mother would take them to men’s homes to be molested and raped.