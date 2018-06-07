MSNBC host: Trump complains he can't watch porn in White House

A morning host on MSNBC is raising eyebrows after making the astonishing claim that President’s Trump’s biggest complain is that he cannot watch porn in the White House.

The charge came from Mika Brzezinski, who was appearing Thursday on “MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle.”

“I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House,” Brzezinski said, according to the Hill, “and Donald Trump’s biggest complaint was that he’s not allowed to watch porn in the White House.”

Ruhle began laughing, and Brzezinski continued: “So there you go, there’s a little bit of news for you. He’s upset that he can’t watch porn in the White House.”

The pair had been analyzing comments from former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now a Trump attorney, who has been blasting the credibility of porn star Stormy Daniels, who has claimed she had sex with Trump and then was paid to keep her silent.

“If you’re going to sell your body for money, you just don’t have a reputation,” Giuliani said.

“The hypocrisy is astounding,” Brzezinski said of Giuliani’s remarks.

Brzezinski made a similar attack on Giuliani on her regular “Morning Joe” program Thursday, according to Newsweek, stating:

“You misogynistic fool. Are you kidding me? ‘Just look at Stormy Daniels?’ Just look at yourself. Are you kidding me?”

“In this moment where we are in history with women, you are going to tell us to just look at her? Are you out of your mind? You know what, that’s your only excuse, and I feel really sorry for you. That is the most — he was incredibly degrading. On top of the fact that you are hurting the president’s case on so many levels, so good on you, keep going, Rudy. I’m absolutely sickened about what I just saw.”

