Mueller wants witnesses to turn in personal phones

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has been asking witnesses in its investigation of alleged Trump-Russia collusion to turn in their personal phones to inspect their encrypted messaging programs, according to sources who spoke to CNBC.

With a possible subpoena handing over their heads, the witnesses have complied and handed over their phones, CNBC said.

The Mueller team wants to examine private conversations of Trump associates on encrypted messaging applications, including WhatsApp, Confide, Signal and Dust, the sources told CNBC.

On Monday, the special counsel filed filed a claim that former campaign chairman Paul Manafort used such messaging applications to tamper with witnesses after he was indicted in February for actions that took place long before the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Mueller team said Manafort’s conversations with witnesses were provided to Mueller in May, a month after witnesses say they were approached to provide their phones, CNBC reported.

WhatsApp, CNBC pointed out, markets itself as a way to securely communicate with people overseas.

A government report released last Thursday showed the Justice Department has spent as much as $17 million on the Mueller since May 2017.

President Trump tweeted earlier this month the special counsel probe was a “soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP!”

Republican leaders critical of the investigation have argued that no evidence of collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign has been presented. Guilty pleas, unrelated to “collusion,” have been secured from Trump foreign policy aide George Papadopoulos, onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn, deputy campaign manager Rick Gates and others. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has pleaded not guilty to charges unrelated to the campaign.