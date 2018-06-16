Muslim protester who beat cop at London rally spared jail

(London Metro) A Muslim activist who hit a police officer with his walking stick at a Tommy Robinson rally in Hyde Park has escaped with a suspended sentence.

Omar Mohamad, 62, scuffled with Sergeant Guy Rooney and left him with a severely bruised face at a counter protest in Hyde Park in March 2018.

The officer suffered from post traumatic stress and his injury was so bad his children refused to walk to school with him.

Passing a 26-week suspended sentence, District Judge Richard Blake said the rally was held ‘to express views that were adverse to the Muslim community in the United Kingdom.’