Muslims instructed Jerusalem is Islamic until 'Judgment Day'

In the aftermath of the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the decision by other countries to do the same, a Muslim cleric is warning that no Muslim has the right to give up any land to any “enemy.”

According to Palestinian Media Watch, the threat came from the grand mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, Sheik Muhammad Hussein, in the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida.

“Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque are an Islamic waqf until Judgment Day; they cannot be sold, given away, or bequeathed, and no one has the right to relinquish them,”

PMW noted the statement aligns closely with the charter of the Hamas terror organization, which states: “The land of Palestine in an Islamic waqf consecrated for future Moslem generations until Judgment Day. It, or any part of it, should not be squandered: it, or any part of it, should not be given up.”

The mufti’s statement went further: “Granting ownership over Islamic territory or part of it to enemies is invalid and constitutes treason,” and “Whoever sells his land to his enemies or takes compensation for it sins, as in doing so he aids in the removal of Muslims from their homes.”

Hussein said “Palestine, that includes within it Jerusalem, is waqf (i.e., an inalienable religious endowment in Islamic law) land [and] it is forbidden by Shariah law to relinquish it or ease the transfer of ownership of it to enemies, because it is part of the Islamic public property.”

PMW said the mufti added that “relinquishing Jerusalem or part of it, or part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, to the enemies is like relinquishing Mecca and the Holy Mosque, or Medina and the Prophet’s Mosque.”

His remarks came in response to the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the recent transfer of the U.S. Embassy to the city.

Another Muslim leader, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, an adviser on religious and Islamic affairs, joined the conversation.

“Anyone who thinks that the nation has sold its Palestine or its Jerusalem is just imagining things,” he said. “Anyone who thinks that a day will come when the nation will sell one inch or millimeter of the blessed and sanctified land of Palestine is just imagining things. The entire nation says what [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas said: ‘The Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, or Christian who will relinquish one inch of Jerusalem has not been born and will never be born.'”

Al-Habbash has made other similar statements, PMW reported.

He previously said that only Muslims have a right to Jerusalem, and one day they “will awaken and uproot the evil from its land” and “regain rights to Jerusalem and Palestine.”

Hussein also has asserted Israel “stole Palestine, removed its residents from their homes, drove them away, looted their property, and committed the most horrific crimes in the places of worship, and all of this in cooperation with the colonialist states that aided and aid it in this criminal aggression, and that provided it with political and material support to establish an occupying state in this homeland.”

Al-Habbash has said that every state that transfers its embassy to Jerusalem is committing a crime against the Palestinian, Islamic and Christian rights in the holy city. Those nations, he said, have disgraced themselves.

He said that, logically, the “leadership” will take steps against those nations, and the international community will have to punish those who have violated Jerusalem’s “Arab Palestinian” ownership, which has been from “time immemorial.”

The report said Guatemala and Paraguay already have moved their embassies to join the U.S. in Jerusalem, and other nations have announced plans to do so.