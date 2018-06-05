Nasdaq closes at new record as Netflix jumps

(CNBC) — The Nasdaq composite rose to all-time high on Tuesday, led by Netflix and Amazon, while the rest of the market struggled for gains amid U.S. trade tensions.

The tech-heavy index closed 0.4 percent higher at 7,637.86 as Amazon and Netflix rose 1.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Mylan also contributed to the gains, rising 3.8 percent.

Tuesday’s slight gains for the Nasdaq come after the index posted a record closing high for the first time since March 12 in the previous session as Amazon and Apple climbed to all-time highs. The Nasdaq hit its first closing high since March on Monday, but made a new intraday record on Tuesday.