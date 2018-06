(SACRAMENTO BEE) — The idea of a Bay Area “exodus” is no joke, and appears to be growing more vivid and real with each year.

A poll released Sunday by a local advocacy group showed that 46 percent of Bay Area residents surveyed said they want to move out of the area within the next few years. That number is up from 34 percent in 2016 and 40 percent last year in the same poll.

The survey was a joint effort by advocacy group Bay Area Council and public opinion data firm EMC Research. The poll involved 1,000 registered voters in the Bay Area.