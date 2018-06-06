Never forget: D-Day's enormous cost on beaches of Normandy

D-Day was June 6, 1944.

Over 160,000 troops from America, Britain, Canada, free France, Poland and other nations landed along a 50-mile stretch of the Normandy coast of France. It was the largest amphibious invasion force in world history, supported by 5,000 ships with 195,700 navy personnel and 13,000 aircraft.

On that day, the sea along the heavily fortified beaches of Omaha, Utah, Gold, Juno, Sword and Pointe du Hoc ran red with the blood of almost 9,000 killed or wounded. It was a significant turning point in World War II.

The steps which led up to D-Day deserve serious examination.

After World War I, Germany’s economy suffered from depression and a devaluation of their currency. On Jan. 30, 1933, Adolph Hitler was elected Chancellor of Germany by promising hope and universal healthcare. Less than a month later, on Feb. 27, 1933, a crisis occurred – the Rheichstag, Germany’s Capitol Building, was suspiciously set on fire. Hitler was quick to use this crisis as an opportunity to seize emergency powers, suspend basic rights, and accuse his political opponents of conspiracy.

He ordered mass arrests followed by executions, even ordering his SS and Gestapo secret police to murder rivals, as during the Night of the Long Knives. Hitler confiscated guns, forced old German military leaders to retire, and swayed the public with mesmerizing speeches.

Using diplomatic intimidation, deception, and Blitzkrieg “lightning” attacks, Hitler’s National Socialist Workers’ Party proceeded to take control of:

Austria

The Sudeten Region

Bohemia

Moravia

Poland

Denmark

Norway

Luxembourg

Belgium

Holland

France

Monaco

Greece

The Channel Island (UK)

Czechoslovakia

Baltic states

Serbia

Italy

Hungary

Romania

Bulgaria

Slovakia

Finland

Croatia, and more

The National Socialist Workers Party operated over 1,200 concentration camps where an estimated 4,251,500 people lost their lives.

Church leaders who spoke out in opposition to Hitler were arrested and executed.

Shortly after D-Day, a courageous German resistance movement was formed which attempted to assassinate Hitler, but he survived. Hitler retaliated by killing over 7,000 Germans.

In his D-Day Orders, June 6, 1944, Supreme Allied Commander General Dwight Eisenhower sent nearly 100,000 Allied troops marching across Europe to defeat Hitler’s National Socialist Workers Party: “You are about to embark upon a great crusade. … The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty loving people everywhere march with you. … You will bring about … the elimination of Nazi tyranny over the oppressed peoples of Europe. … Your task will not be an easy one. Your enemy is well trained, well equipped and battle hardened, he will fight savagely. … And let us all beseech the blessings of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking.”

President Franklin Roosevelt stated June 6, 1944: “My fellow Americans: Last night, when I spoke with you about the fall of Rome, I knew at that moment that troops of the United States and our allies were crossing the Channel in another and greater operation. … I ask you to join with me in prayer: Almighty God, Our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion, and our civilization. … Give strength to their arms, stoutness to their hearts, steadfastness in their faith. They will need Thy blessings. Their road will be long and hard. For the enemy is strong. He may hurl back our forces. … We know that by Thy grace, and by the righteousness of our cause, our sons will triumph. … Some will never return. Embrace these, Father, and receive them, Thy heroic servants, into Thy kingdom. …”

FDR concluded: “Help us, Almighty God, to rededicate ourselves in renewed faith in Thee in this hour of great sacrifice. … I ask that our people devote themselves in a continuance of prayer. As we rise to each new day, and again when each day is spent, let words of prayer be on our lips, invoking Thy help to our efforts. Give us strength … and, O Lord, give us Faith. Give us Faith in Thee … With Thy blessing, we shall prevail over the unholy forces of our enemy. … And a peace that will let all of men live in freedom, reaping the just rewards of their honest toil. Thy will be done, Almighty God. Amen.”

FDR’s D-Day Prayer will be added to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., thanks to the efforts of Chris Long of the Ohio Christian Alliance who initiated The D-Day Landing Prayer Acts (S 1044). This bipartisan bill was introduced in the House by Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson, introduced in the Senate by Ohio Senator Rob Portman, and signed into law in 2014.

Discover more of Bill Federer’s eye-opening books and videos in the WND Superstore!

Eleven months after D-Day, the war in Europe ended with an Allied victory on May 8, 1945.

Franklin D. Roosevelt had stated in a Fireside Chat, April 28, 1942: “This great war effort must be carried through. … It shall not be imperiled by the handful of noisy traitors – betrayers of America, betrayers of Christianity itself.”

FDR stated at Madison Square Garden, New York, Oct. 28, 1940: “We guard against the forces of anti-Christian aggression, which may attack us from without, and the forces of ignorance and fear which may corrupt us from within.”

FDR stated in Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 1, 1940: “Those forces hate democracy and Christianity as two phases of the same civilization. They oppose democracy because it is Christian. They oppose Christianity because it preaches democracy.”

FDR stated in a Labor Day Address, Sept. 1, 1941: “Preservation of these rights is vitally important now, not only to us who enjoy them, but to the whole future of Christian civilization.”

FDR addressed Congress, March 1, 1945: “I saw Sevastopol and Yalta! And I know that there is not room enough on earth for both German militarism and Christian decency.”

FDR stated May 27, 1941: “The whole world is divided between … pagan brutality and the Christian ideal. We choose human freedom which is the Christian ideal.”

Brought to you by AmericanMinute.com.

Discover more of Bill Federer’s eye-opening books and videos in the WND Superstore!