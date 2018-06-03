New browser created to hide your personal details

Hacks into computer systems are becoming so common, they almost are not even mentioned these days, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Only the big events, such as Facebook’s sale of tens of millions of users’ personal information, gain much attention.

But the problem may soon be getting a lot less attention.

Because it may not be happening nearly as much.

TraceFree Corp. has announced the creation of the “first web browser that makes it impossible for any site, including Google, to see or share a user’s personal data.”

“The user is now finally in charge and can control what, if any, personal information gets revealed on a website,” the group has announced.

The company says the technology “leapfrogs, and will ultimately replace, a virtual private network by giving complete anonymity and security while also hiding browsing activity from the internet provider.”

The promotion explained the recent Facebook controversy and new government data regulations have forced companies to update their website privacy policies.

“However, there is still NO WAY a user can be sure their data does not continue to be shared or sold improperly. TraceFree eliminates this fear by NOT allowing a website to see, capture, share or track their personal data.”

