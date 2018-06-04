New hunt for Loch Ness monster's DNA

While there’s a new hunt on for the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, one of its relatives may have shown itself it what purports to be a new video captured in China.

Researchers in Scotland have been secretly sweeping the lake for DNA traces, suggesting that if the elusive “Nessie” is real, it will have DNA that has spread throughout the storied body of water.

Scientists can use this genetic material, known as eDNA, to track elusive beasts. And now researchers are turning that powerful method on Loch Ness to create the most comprehensive biodiversity catalog of its residents yet.

According to the plan, almost every creature that touches a body of water leaves DNA-filled traces behind.

Ducks may leave skin cells and feces, fish shed scales and urine, amphibians shed mucus, and even mammals like deer leave some saliva when they bend down to drink. And as the price for DNA testing has plummeted, comprehensive surveys of water bodies have become more feasible.

Researchers have used to the technique to help determine the presence of invasive bullfrogs in France and the movements of invasive Asian Carp in the Great Lakes. It’s even been used to monitor fish migrations around New York.

The Loch Ness researchers hope to create a similar catalogue while surveying the lake’s DNA. The researchers have been collecting samples since April, Michael Greshko writes for National Geographic and they’ll start extracting the DNA this month. But the team doesn’t expect to release its findings until January.

Meanwhile, video of what appears to be a similar “plesiosaur-type” creature in the deep, dark waters of Kanas Lake in China. See the eerie images of the 30-foot-long beast in Xinjiang province and decide for yourself.