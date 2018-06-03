New superintendents get schooled on home education

“

School district chiefs change regularly, and whenever a new one comes in, there’s a need to school them on the procedures for home education.

That’s what the Home School Legal Defense Association is reporting families in New Hampshire have discovered.

For example, just a few months back, the homeschooling community turned out to oppose a plan to add new regulations to homeschoolers, based on one superintendent’s “misguided” opinion that there weren’t enough regulations.

The result was that House Bill 1263 was rejected by lawmakers.

“But misunderstanding of homeschool law reaches to the offices of public school superintendents across the state – and this is especially evident when a new one comes to town,” explained Michael Donnelly, the group’s director of global outreach.

He said organization members recently notified the HSLDA that their superintendents were asking for more information that the law requires the families to submit.

One office was demanding the children’s birth certificates, “in order to register them with the local public schools.”

“We sent a letter to the superintendent to clarify that homeschooled students are not registered in the local schools,” Donnelly explained. “Since the district already had the family’s notice of intent on file, the family did not need to send anything else.”

Another district had written to families complaining “For the past two years, we are seeing a trend in parents and guardians changing their decisions and not sharing their decisions with the school district.”

The superintendent’s resolution was a “permanent home school record” form.

But again, the HSLDA explained, that form is not required by state law.

“Our New Hampshire member families have not been further harassed since HSLDA contacted these districts,” Donnelly’s report said.