(BOSTON HERALD) — Boston Globe columnist Kevin Cullen has been suspended without pay for three months after “serious violations” in remarks he made about the Boston Marathon bombings — a penalty his union says he’s going to fight.

Scott Steeves, president of the Boston Newspaper Guild, told the Herald last night Cullen will take his case to arbitration.

“Kevin looks forward to defending himself,” Steeves said. “The guild stands behind Kevin 100 percent.”