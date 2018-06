(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The National Football League has done nothing to recover during the off season from it’s miserable popularity ratings that are now at the lowest ever.

Rocked by the issues of players taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem, overly long games, and scandalous players, just 35 percent say they have a favorable view of “America’s sport.”

According to an Economist/YouGov poll taken May 27-29 another 47 percent have an “unfavorable” view of the NFL.