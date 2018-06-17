Now – 2 fantastic options for Israel encounters

WASHINGTON – Did your heart go pitter-patter while watching the historic ceremonies at the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem?

Was something pulling on your heartstrings telling you to go there and see it for yourself during this 70th year celebration of Israel’s virtual resurrection from the dead – the only nation in the history of the world to revive itself just as the Bible prophesied?

Then you need to register now for the 2018 WND Israel tour this November.

And don’t worry, you’ll be back in the states in plenty of time for Thanksgiving, with photos, videos and memories to share with your family and friends over the dinner table.

That’s become a tradition in the home of Joseph and Elizabeth Farah, founders of WND, the pioneering independent news site now in its 21st year of operation. Late fall is a beautiful time to be in Israel. The weather’s great, the days are long and the spiritual inspiration is like nothing else in the world.

While this annual tour is a Farah tradition, there’s always room for seeing something new – like the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. But that’s not all. This year the WND tour will visit the newly discovered excavated archeological site of Sodom and Gomorrah just across the border in Jordan.

The tour will also take place just months after Joseph Farah’s highly anticipated, breakthrough Bible book, “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” releases in September. It represents the first time anyone has exhaustively documented, systematically, book by book, the Gospel in all 39 books of the Hebrew Scriptures, from Genesis to Malachi, both the overt and concealed redemption messages revealed in the Greek.

Months before the book hits the streets, it has already been praised by Franklin Graham, Mike Huckabee, Greg Laurie, Jack Van Impe, David Barton, Jonathan Cahn, Ray Comfort, Michael Brown, Joel Richardson, Ben Kinchlow, Pat Boone, Chuck Norris, Mark Biltz and dozens of other Christian leaders and celebrities.

“I’m blown away by the powerful reception and excitement this book has generated from all who have previewed it,” said Farah. “In Israel, we will live what is written in these pages. The Gospel of the Kingdom that Jesus preached will come alive as we walk where He walked and talk where He talked.”

The theme of this year’s tour is “restoration,” and that’s what those on the tour will experience personally while seeing the undeniable evidence of the Kingdom restoration already taking place in Israel today.

“People are changed when they visit Israel,” Farah said. “You’re never quite the same. I know that after I get home, a day doesn’t go by without spiritual flashbacks that keep things in perspective no matter where you are.”

“I thought last year’s WND tour was historic – and it was,” says Farah. “Last year was the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem. It was the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration. But this year is even more special.”

For the last five years, WND has been leading tours of the Holy Land because of the Farahs’ love of the land and the people. They are inviting you to come with them to see prophecy unfold before your eyes and to see the greatest miracle in the history of the world – the one and only nation that came back from the dead after nearly 2,000 years.

“It will change your life, rejuvenate your faith, bring you closer to God when you come on this trip,” promises Farah, whose most recent book is “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age.” “It always does. That’s what we hear from our guests after these excursions and that’s what keeps us coming back. It’s an unprecedented chance to get in touch with the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith, to see the prophesied restoration of Israel taking place and to learn more about the Coming Kingdom of God on Earth. Israel is ground zero for all of that.”

You’ll visit all the sites, walk where Jesus walked, have the opportunity to get baptized in the Jordan River as He did, sail on the Sea of Galilee as He did and take in the sights and smells of Jerusalem.

“There’s nothing else like it – not even close,” says Farah. “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be. It’s the center of the world now and in the future.”

And this year is the year, for so many reasons.

“Just like everyone else on the tour this year, I’ll be seeing things I’ve never seen before,” Farah says. “The embassy has moved to Jerusalem, and you’ll be there to see it. You’ll be there amid the incredible celebrations over the 70th anniversary. And, this year, we are taking a special excursion to Jordan to see Sodom and Gomorrah – something even I have not witnessed before on dozens of previous trips.”

Only a few years ago did Steven Collins, professor of biblical studies and apologetics at Trinity Southwest University, make the discovery. Now the site has been fully excavated and these ancient twin cities live up to the biblical expectations and descriptions. Based on the excavated site, despite the heavily fortified defensive capabilities, the city seems to have come to a sudden, inexplicable end – just as the Genesis account in the Bible says.

Would you would like to visit this new archeological discovery of Sodom and Gomorrah as part of a 10-day Israel tour this November? That’s what the Farahs and WND have in store for you this fall. Check out the full itinerary and details now.

With Farah’s blockbuster new book, “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” coming out this September, the trip will provide a chance for stimulating discussions and insights. Earlier this year, Farah also produced the only documentary focused on this special anniversary – “70 YEARS: Israel’s Prophetic Past, Present and Future,” and he will be talking about that, too.

Experience the beauty of a special Sabbath meal together in Jerusalem, prepared by Elizabeth Farah near the conclusion of the trip. It will be 10 days you will never forget.

Visit the WND Israel tour website for the complete itinerary, register online at the special Coral Tours website or call Coral Tours for more information – 1-866-267-2511.

Can’t make it this November? How about a luxurious cruise from Rome to Israel with the Farahs in September 2019? In fact, why not book both?