(Times Delta) Protesters lined his streets.

Strangers and members of the media knocked on his Tulare door and the doors of his family and friends.

Billboards went up with his photo front and center.

Vandals defaced his signs with Russian symbols.

Some national prognosticators switched his District 22 U.S. House of Representatives seat to “likely Republican” from “safe Republican.”

But numbers from June 5’s primary election showed Tulare’s favorite son and eight-time incumbent U.S. Congressman Devin Nunes racking up more votes than his five competitors — combined.