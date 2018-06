(Daily Caller) The NYT knowingly employs journalists who use vulgar language to deride the military, float anti-Semitic conspiracies, and use racial slurs on Twitter, The Daily Caller has learned.

Further, the NYT communications department refused to acknowledge, defend or disavow the tweets in several emails from the Caller. Nor would the journalists themselves respond to requests for comment.

NYT journalist Jugal Patel tweeted in 2012, “F*** the military.”