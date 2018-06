(DAILY MAIL) — Beck Dorey-Stein was 25 years old and working five part-time jobs when she serendipitously answered an ad on Craigslist for a stenographer.

Two interviews later, she was offered a job in Barack Obama’s White House in 2012.

She went from feeling alone in the world to joining a pool of 13 reporters from the White House press corps, traveling with the president and tracking his every move.