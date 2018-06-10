Oops! 'Fox and Friends' host calls Trump a 'dictator'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Fox News host Abby Huntsman on Sunday bungled her voice-over of President Trump’s arrival in Singapore ahead of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by referring to it as a meeting “between the two dictators.”

“There we have him. There is the president of the United States, Donald Trump, about to walk down those stairs, stepping foot in Singapore as we await this historic summit with the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un,” Huntsman said on “Fox and Friends Weekend.”

“Anthony, talk to us about this moment,” she continued, speaking to guest Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director. “This is history we are living, regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators. What we are seeing right now, this is history.”