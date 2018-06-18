Party dips can give you herpes

(DAILY MAIL) — It’s not a party unless there are some chips and dip on the table, but these tasty nibbles could be hiding some very dangerous bacteria, an investigation reveals.

Norovirus, streptococcus – which gives you a sore throat – and herpes simplex – the cold sore virus – could all be lurking in your favourite sauces if just one party-goer has committed the ultimate party faux pas of double dipping: the act of putting the same crisp or crudité back in a dip after taking a bite.

Microbiologists revealed on Monday’s episode of Food Unwrapped on Channel 4 that thousands of organisms live in the tiniest amount of saliva, so when someone double dips, the bacteria can transfer and multiply.