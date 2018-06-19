Perversion agenda in schools only succeeds by force

In a transpicuous attempt to institutionalize the homosexual agenda by eliminating reference to an assignation that has existed since Adam and Eve, the Fairfax, Virginia, public school system will no longer allow school children to be identified by “biological sex.” Instead they must now be identified as “sex assigned at birth.” (“Changes to Sex Ed, Dress Code Passed By Fairfax Co. School Board,” Emily Leayman, patch.com, June 15, 2018)

Ask yourself the following simple questions. Why is it that those who hold to a moral standard, and specifically those who do so from a Christ-centered Christian perspective, are expected and demanded to accept and appease that/those with which their system of beliefs has disagreed from the beginning of biblical history?

Why is it that those who embrace a moral code of behavior and conduct, specifically from a Christ-centered Christian perspective, are always ostracized for their morality and their Christ-centered code of conduct?

Why are those who hold fast to a moral code that distinguishes itself separate and apart from homosexuality, drugs, sodomy, exploitation of children, the murder of babies, the dehumanization of children through the behavioral transmogrification of elementary school children into transgenders and godless caricatures of debauchery, ostracized as intolerant and judgmental? And especially if said individuals are professing Christians?

Why is it that the most abhorrent and perverse forms of debauchery and immoral behavior is demanded to be accepted but rejection of same is not acceptable? Especially if those who are rejecting same are professing Christians?

Why is tolerance defined as being singularly accepting of the most reprobate forms of behavior? Why are those who reject such behavior not respected as choosing to not defile themselves with behavioral practices that are immoral and that result in catastrophic consequences – physically, emotionally and eternally?

The answer to all of the aforementioned questions is: “Because unless there is the forced acceptance through codification, public demagoguery, ridicule and judicial enforcement, their perversion stands no chance of acceptance outside of their small demographic.”

My rights as a parent do not cease the moment my child steps out of the door. My right to determine what is acceptable for my family and what isn’t is not limited to the inside of my home only. No law or system of laws has the right to demand through enforcement that I permit my child to be emotionally and psychologically abused by being forced to participate in demonic behavior being promoted in today’s schools.

We as parents and individuals have the right to say no. We have the right to say we refuse to participate in that which violates our code of morality. There can be no enforceable codification that strips me of my right to disagree and my right to choose not to participate in that which I know to be wrong – especially and specifically if I am a professing Christian.

Sexual and behavioral perversion will never gain national acceptance unless it is done through forced, read: mandated, acceptance.

Neo-Leninists, cultural Marxists and sexual deviants would have us believe they have the right to reject and/or redefine all religious and moral principles as it suits their agenda. But, these same people are adamant and vociferous in their dogmatism that we are without the right to disagree with them and/or reject their lack of moral standards.

This is why the Christian church and those who claim to be Christians must rise up as the godly alternative to the emotionally abusive deconstructing of America’s children.

Those who embrace the defilement of children in the public school system are rabid in their demand that aberrant behavior be legitimized by mandate, because they know that is the only way for it to be seemingly accepted. They know that unless the youngest of children are emotionally and psychologically brainwashed in believing lies about their sexuality, there won’t be the requisite replacements to carry on their degenerate perversity.

Who is the “they, their and those” I am referring to? It is those who are forcing the homosexual agenda into the public schools. It is those who are committed to redefining parental rights. It is those who are anti-traditional America and anti-God.

It is those who are working to redefine freedom of speech into a monogenic form of godless expression. It is those who dictate that they alone have the right to determine what is acceptable expression and what levels of discourse are permitted.

Christians and those who are moral have rights too. We have not only the obligation but the solemn duty to protect our children and to ensure they have emotionally and psychologically safe environments in which to be educated.