Plant that causes 3rd-degree burns, blindness spreads

(WHNT) — RICHMOND, Va. — Giant Hogweed, an invasive plant that can cause third-degree burns and permanent blindness, has been found in Virginia, according to researchers at the Massey Herbarium at Virginia Tech.

So far, there has been just one confirmed sighting of Giant Hogweed — in Clarke County, Virginia, but the dangerous plant also grows in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Oregon, Washington, Michigan, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, according to CBS.

Experts are currently investigating potential sightings in other parts of the state. Contact with the plant’s sap, in combination with sun exposure, can lead to those extreme conditions.