Pope: Abortion is 'white glove' equivalent to Nazi eugenics

(ABC News Australia) Pope Francis has denounced abortion as the “white glove” equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics program and urged families to accept the children that God gives them.

Pope Francis spoke off-the-cuff to a meeting of an Italian family association.

The Vatican didn’t immediately provide a transcript of his remarks, but the ANSA news agency and the SIR agency of the Italian bishops’ conference quoted him as denouncing the pre-natal tests that can result in parents choosing to terminate a pregnancy if the foetus is malformed or suffering other problems.

“Last century, the whole world was scandalised by what the Nazis did to purify the race,” the agencies quoted Francis as saying.