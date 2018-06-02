Pope focuses on 'warming' as Ireland approves abortion

While Pope Francis is preparing to hold a climate summit at the Vatican next week, he’s conspicously silent about one of the Roman Catholic Church’s top social issues, abortion.

The Daily Caller points out the pontiff has said nothing publicly about Ireland’s vote to end its ban on abortion, which came after the Catholic-majority nation became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage though a popular vote in 2015.

The gathering next week will focus on what oil companies and investment firms can do to combat global warming.

BP, ExxonMobil and Equinor will be among the major oil companies in attendance, reported Axios, which said the meeting will emphasize “the energy transition of a ‘shared home'”

The pope issued an encyclical three years ago, Laudato Si, which laments global warming and calls on world leaders to take “swift and unified global action.”

The vote in Ireland was “devastating for the Roman Catholic hierarchy,” Gail McElroy, professor of politics at Trinity College, told the New York Times.

“It is the final nail in the coffin for them. They’re no longer the pillar of society, and their hopes of re-establishing themselves are gone,” she said.

The Daily Caller reported, meanwhile, Exxon “caved to shareholder measures on climate reporting last December, promising to issue detailed reports on potential risks global warming policies.”

Major investment firms and environmental groups see corporate shareholder meetings as a new avenue to force “climate transparency” on energy companies, the Daily Caller explained.

One year ago, President Trump announced the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, which the Obama administration joined in 2016.

The U.S. can’t officially withdraw from the deal until next year, the Daily Caller pointed out, but the Trump administration already has scaled back international climate funding.