Prof: Viewpoint diversity just 'Trojan horse' for racism

(CAMPUS REFORM) — A sociology professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville recently argued that calls for diversity of thought are, in fact, “a Trojan horse for white identity politics.”

“Three faulty premises many conservatives believe about diversity of thought,” published Friday by Inside Higher Ed, was written by Professor Victor Ray, who teaches women’s studies and ethnic studies classes.

While supporters of viewpoint diversity say they wish to ensure that students are exposed to multiple sides of a debate, Ray ascribes more nefarious motives to their advocacy, claiming that they actually seek to promote a “reactionary status quo” of “conservative” racist and misogynistic thought.