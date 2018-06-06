Public urged to fight devious plan to ban Bible

Californians who don’t want their lawmakers to ban the Bible, to criminalize counselors who help people with same-sex attractions and to dictate their moral values apparently will have one chance to tell them.

That’s at a hearing before the legislature’s Judiciary Committee on June 12, where AB 2943 will be discussed.

“This will be the only committee hearing with opportunities for public testimonies before going to the Appropriations Committee and the state Senate for a vote,” advised Liberty Counsel, which is opposed to the radical plan.

It would make counseling against same-sex lifestyles a crime by calling it “consumer fraud.”

The bill also would ban printed materials that advocate for ways to become free of unwanted same-sex attractions. And several experts contend the broadly written proposal could ban sale of the Bible.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said it would prohibit churches “from holding any ticketed events addressing topics of sexuality.”

“But it’s far more reaching than that. This means the sale of any book that states the practice of homosexuality or transgender identification as immoral actions would be illegal in California. … This could include the Bible!”

Two sponsors of the bill have been caught on video explaining their motives.

State Assembly member Al Muratsuchi admitting he wants to target people of faith.

The lawmaker argued the First Amendment “does not prohibit banning fraudulent conduct.”

“The faith community, like anyone else, needs to evolve with the times,” he charged.

And in a speech at Google headquarters, LGBT activist Samuel Brinton promised to “figure out” how to stop “pastors” and churches from offering such counseling.

“I may not be able to find every little camp … every pastor, but I can make it something that is culturally unacceptable,” he said. “Yes, it’s directly affecting mental health professionals, but by proxy, it’s affecting everyone else.”

Liberty Counsel explained the bill declares “advertising, offering to engage in, or engaging in sexual orientation change efforts with an individual” is fraudulent business practice.

“If approved, victims of sexual abuse can no longer get counseling if they develop (as often happens) unwanted urges to engage in same-sex behavior or become gender confused,” the organization warned.

The California Family Council, in partnership with the Capitol Resource Institute and the Faith and Public Policy, will hold a Day of Action on the west steps of the state capitol on June 12 to oppose AB 2943, Liberty Counsel said.

“California AB 2943 is an unconstitutional bill that substitutes the government for personal choice and is a shocking assault on freedom and self-autonomy,” said Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel. “The goal behind this horrendous legislation is to crush any viewpoint that does not align with the state. Many people who seek counsel to address their concerns will be harmed if this legislation passes.”

WND recently reported on a new video that poses an unwelcome truth for the California lawmakers: testimonies from eight individuals who have overcome same-sex attractions.

The video by Church United:

WND also reported a Colorado-based Christian group canceled conferences it planned to hold in the Golden State and instead will send students to “other states where we can tell them the truth.”

Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries, explained his group helps students “develop an intelligent, defensible Christian worldview before they go to college.”

He called the wording of California’s AB 2943, which bans commercial messages promoting counseling or therapy to free people from same-sex behavior, “a dog whistle to the left that intelligent Christians holding traditional views are fair game for discrimination, smears and frivolous lawsuits.”

His group, he said, for 55 years has held conferences at its headquarters in Manitou Springs, Colorado, and across the nation, “training nearly a half-million young Christians to become leaders in their schools, communities, churches, families and country.”

Summit Ministries, however, has canceled its June 10-23 and June 24-July 7 sessions at Biola University near Los Angeles “due to concerns that California will forbid some of what it teaches.”

Myers said his group’s speakers are “leading Christian experts who base their presentations on theology as well as sociology, psychology and science.”