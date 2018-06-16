Quick-thinking mom uses 'taco tactics' to outfox fake cop

(Los Angeles Times) A mother of four used a street taco to distract a gun-wielding man posing as a police officer in the San Gabriel Valley while she sought help, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement in which they praised the woman’s “taco-tactics.”

The family was heading home from a day at a water park Saturday evening when they stopped at a food truck in the 13400 block of Valley Boulevard in unincorporated Bassett. They were eating carne asada tacos in their minivan when a man on a bike approached them, authorities said.

The man threatened the woman, her husband and the four children and flashed a gun hidden in his waistband. He showed them a badge and told them he was an undercover police officer, the Sheriff’s Department said.