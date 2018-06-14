Religious people live 4 years longer

(Daily Mail) Researchers have found a surprising correlation between longevity and religious faith.

Church-goers appear to live up to four years longer than atheists, at least according to an analysis of 1,000 obituaries published across the United States.

The Ohio State psychology researchers behind the study insist there is merit to the connection: people with religious affiliations often volunteer and engage in social activities throughout their lives – something routinely tied to longer lifespan.

But they found that this socializing only appeared to boost longevity by a year at most – suggesting other elements of religious life, such as low alcohol intake, could contribute.